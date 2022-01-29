Jakob’s Poeltl’s big-time fourth quarter helped Spurs close out Bulls

The Spurs earned their second win of the week on Friday, taking out the East’s No. 2-seeded Chicago Bulls at home, 131-122.

Chicago’s been hammered by injuries as of late — namely the Bulls’ defensive dynamic duo of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, both of whom will be out for a number of weeks. San Antonio’s guards had a field day the likes of Ayo Dosumnu, Coby White and Zach Lavine guarding them. Dejounte Murray was a rebounds shy of another triple-double, leading the team in the win with 29 points, 12 assists, nine boards and three steals. He was followed by Keldon Johnson, who added 23 points and eight rebounds. Derrick White chipped in another 14 points and Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker had 11 each.

crafty KJ pic.twitter.com/K8irgXWI4u — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2022

never give up on the play!



2 steals, 1 bucket pic.twitter.com/2sMDCTZvAv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2022

Even Josh Primo, who played just 13 minutes, ended the night with a plus/minus of +8 after scoring five points — including this triple. I still contend that Primo’s makes just hit different.

J SH PRIM pic.twitter.com/s6Jn1SoXLD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 29, 2022

The Spurs still found themselves trailing 68-63 at halftime. They came out in the third quarter scorching hot, though. The Bulls made the first bucket of the period, but the Silver and Black went on a 17-4 run from there to take an 80-75 lead. The team finished the third draining 7-11 from beyond the arc.

Jakob Poeltl stepped up to help the team close out the win, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter alone. He ended the game with a double-double, posting 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and a game-high plus/minus of +30. That included a nasty dunk on a feed from Lonnie.

You can catch the full highlights to the game below: