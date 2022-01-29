Zach Collins’ return from the G-League is being determined on a game-by-game basis

Spurs big man Zach Collins has been on assignment in Austin for the last few weeks working his way back into shape after recovering from ankle surgery. So far he has played in three games — first on-court activity since August 2020 with the Portland Trail Blazers — and Austin Spurs head coach Peter Bozic recently gave an update on his progress:

“He’s getting back in rhythm. He’s moving better. Running the floor well in transition and other stuff. In my personal opinion, he looks better on the court than in the first game.”

Regarding when he thinks Collins will return Bozic basically said that’s being determined on a game-by-game basis, but it sounds and looks like he’s getting there.

When exactly Collins will return to San Antonio remains to be seen, but odds are he won’t have to wait long to get a tryout for a rotation spot. Backup center is likely the weakest position on the Spurs roster. As hard as Drew Eubanks and Jock Landale play when given the opportunity, both have weaknesses in their games that just can’t be masked, and it’s getting to a point where fans have to hold their collective breaths whenever Jakob Poeltl has to exit for a breather.

Whether or not Collins is the solution to that problem remains to be seen, but it’s an issue the Spurs need to address one way or the other. Hopefully he’ll be back soon and can show the Spurs and fans what he’s all about. He was signed as a free agent in the offseason to a three-year, $22 million deal, with the second year only partially guaranteed, and the third year non-guaranteed.