What we learned from the Spurs win over the Bulls

The San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Chicago Bulls down the stretch in a back-and-forth battle as they overcame a magnificent performance from DeMar DeRozan in his AT&T Center homecoming. Despite slipping behind by as many as ten points in the first half, the good guys bounced back in the second half and pounced on their shorthanded opponent.

Dejounte Murray led the charge for the Silver and Black with 29 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals. Keldon Johnson added 23 points, while Jakob Poeltl notched 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four dimes. Seven Spurs scored in double figures, including Derrick White (14), Devin Vassell (11), Lonnie Walker IV (11), and Doug McDermott (11).

Head coach Gregg Popovich continued his steady ascent towards the all-time regular-season wins record, and the Spurs could very well sneak into the play-in tournament. San Antonio is playing .500 basketball over their last eight games, which might be enough to surpass the Trail Blazers and hold the Pelicans, Kings, and Thunder at bay.

Observations