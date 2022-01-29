Spurs Give to host Black Heritage Month Cook-Off

Spurs Give and Spurs Young Professionals will host Black Heritage Month Cook-Off & Celebration in partnership with local nonprofit, San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside (SAGE). This free event is presented by Michelob ULTRA and will be held at The Espee on today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Spurs are honored to celebrate the culture and heritage of the Black community and to showcase the extraordinary Black-owned businesses and organizations in our city now and throughout the year,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports and Entertainment. “We are neighbors with SAGE on the Eastside and are proud to partner with an organization that does incredible work building up businesses and our community.”

Six Black-owned food trucks will be participating in the cook-off. Guests can participate as judges. The winner of the cook-off will be featured at the 2022 Taste the Dream Gala, SAGE’s annual fundraising event.

Black Heritage Month Cook-Off & Celebration Details

January 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Espee

Free and open to the public with live music from the DevSoul Band, a local R&B and soul group

Michelob ULTRA ambassadors will be offering free ULTRA Seltzer tastings

Raffle tickets available with all proceeds benefitting SAGE. Prizes include Spurs tickets, Spurs and Michelob ULTRA co-branded merchandise, two tickets to SAGE Gala, Taste the Dream and a Manu Ginobili autographed jersey

Black-owned businesses on site

Registered attendees will receive two free tickets to a Spurs home game

Parking is available off-site, including paid lots. Valet parking for $15

