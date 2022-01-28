It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Bulls

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Tonight beings together the confluence of several important events, it’s Coach Gregg Popovich’s 73rd birthday, the first return of DeMar DeRozan to the AT&T Center as a Bull, and probably most importantly, it’s Derrick White bobblehead night. The Silver and Black have a tough assignment tonight, as the Bulls are in second place in the Eastern Conference, just a half game behind the surging Heat. The Spurs have been struggling lately to get wins against good teams, playing well until late in the game until the superior firepower of their opponents closes it out at the end. Tonight would be a good night for the Spurs to get back on a winning track, as we welcome DeMar back to San Antonio with a strong effort from Dejounte Murray and the home team.

Game Prediction:

DeMar DeRozan will bring a birthday cake to the pregame warmup and smash it in Pop’s face as a prank. This will go wildly wrong when Pop wrestles his former player to the hardwood.

Old friends and former players

Are always welcome to visit

But Spurs can be giant-slayers

There’s never a free ticket

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls

January 28, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.