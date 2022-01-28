The Spurs are slumping as they prepare for the DeMar DeRozan homecoming

The San Antonio Spurs faced a plethora of superstars as they played host to Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, and James Harden over their last four contests. And they will welcome yet another All-Star to the AT&T Center this Friday as DeMar DeRozan finally makes his long-awaited return to the 2-1-0 for the first time since joining the Chicago Bulls this summer.

A lot has transpired since PATFO parted ways with DeRozan. Bryn Forbes reunited with the Silver and Black only to land with the Nuggets courtesy of a three-team trade. Dejounte Murray has established himself as one of the brightest young guards in the NBA, and Zach Collins has started his G League reconditioning after more than a year away from basketball.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this episode of Alamo City Limits to discuss San Antonio’s recent struggles, the latest trade rumors, and whether the good guys can turn things soon. Enjoy the podcast? Then follow us on social media, leave us a five-star review, and don’t forget to subscribe for weekly updates.