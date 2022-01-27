Devin Vassell dazzles as the Spurs fall to the Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs fell behind early but never stopped battling to get back into the game as they erased a 15-point lead and gave the Memphis Grizzlies a run for their money down the stretch. Unfortunately, Ja Morant was too much for the good guys to handle, and the burgeoning superstar detonated for 41 points and eight assists.

Devin Vassell led the charge for the Silver and Black, scoring a team-high 20 points off the bench with a variety of midrange jumpers, trifectas, and layups. Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson chipped in 18 points apiece, and Dejounte Murray registered his tenth triple-double of the season with 16 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists.

Keldon Johnson had the third-best three-point percentage in the league heading into this matchup, but Jaren Jackson Jr. must not have read the scouting report as he let the third-year forward step into a triple.

Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl have built tremendous chemistry in the pick-and-roll this season, and they connected again as the former worked through multiple screens and delivered a perfect overhead pass.

Devin Vassell has grown leaps and bounds from where he was a year ago, and the slim swingman showed off his expanded offensive repertoire with a beautiful ball fake before dribbling into a midrange jumper.

Jakob is known for his sturdy screens, booming blocks, and pristine pop-a-shot, but the best-kept secret in the NBA put his passing chops on full display with this dime to Doug McDermott on a backdoor cut.

Vassell was a menace on both ends of the floor as the second-year wing swiped the rock from Steven Adams in the post and went coast-to-coast for a layup between Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton, and John Konchar.

And the sophomore swingman wasn’t done filling up the box score, hitting a catch-and-shoot midrange jumper after curling around a couple of solid stagger screens from Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl.

Dejounte has one of the best in-between games in the NBA, and the floor general rose to the occasion when the offense became stagnant and got to the nail for a fadeaway with Desmond Bane draped all over him.

The Silver and Black behind by as many as 15 points on Wednesday night, but Derrick White helped start a fourth-quarter comeback bid as he sped down the lane for a layup before Memphis could set up their defense.

Drew Eubanks subbed into the contest during the final frame when Poeltl got in foul trouble, and the soon-to-be 25-year-old big man provided San Antonio with a massive spark of energy down the stretch.

Murray used a Eubanks ball screen at the top of the key to lose Ja Morant and force Steven Adams into an ill-advised switch before promptly taking advantage of the lumbering veteran for an open shot from the elbow.

Devin Vassell was 0-of-11 from the field in the clutch coming into this tilt, but the 21-year-old flipped his fortunes and drained a pull-up jumper with 2:19 remaining in regulation that brought the Spurs within 2 points.

