Spurs looking to hire 200 for AT&T Center and Toyota Field

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is searching for 200 new part-time employees for both AT&T Center and Toyota Field. Additionally, they are staffing the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo which takes place at the AT&T Center while the Spurs on htie annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The job fair takes place at the AT&T Center today, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Representatives from Aramark, Levy and LAZ Parking will also be onsite recruiting for catering, kitchen, concession, parking and other event positions.

“SS&E will offer positions on the spot to successful applicants during the job fair. Enhanced fringe benefits will be available to part-time staff, such as flexible scheduling, employee referral program, fan shop discounts and more.”

Job Fair Opportunities Include

Security Representatives – Full-time also available

Fan Operations Representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)

Building Operations Crew Members

Parking Attendants

Concessions Workers

If you are available to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays, you can support at live sporting events, concerts, and special events.

You can apply in advance by visiting the SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

