It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Grizzlies

The Spurs routed the Rockets easily last night, as the Houston players concentrated on creating showy dunks and not playing defense, which is not a winning formula in the NBA. The Silver and Black were able to rest their starters for most of the second half, and that could be an advantage for Dejounte Murray and the gang as they face one of the most improved teams in the league tonight.

The Grizzlies have most of the same players as last year, but Ja Morant has taken a huge leap as a scorer and superstar this year. Steven Adams has shown that he can still be a great paint presence and enforcer for a team that has a dynamic backcourt, and they are contending for one of the top spots in the west. This will be a really tough game for the Spurs to eke out a win, but it doesn’t get any easier, as they are entering a stretch of games littered with contending teams. If the Spurs can duplicate their effort level that they had in Houston, tonight might be a great chance to pick up another win and get Pop one closer to the record. Will we see Fabricio Oberto or some other Spur wearing #7 tomorrow? Maybe. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Ja Morant will challenge the Coyote to a slam dunk contest at halftime, which the Spurs mascot will win easily.

Getting mauled by a Grizzly

is a horrible fate

when the weather is drizzly

or on another date

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

January 26, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.