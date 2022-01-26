Pop is eight wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

It should go without saying that at the end of his NBA career, Patty Mills should see his #8 raised into the rafters of the AT&T Center. If the planets align, he should move back to San Antonio and continue his humanitarian efforts. But, most likely, Patty Mills were go wherever he can do the greatest good on earth, and that is how it should be. But I digress...

Last night’s victory against the Houston Rockets brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list. Last time they met, the Spurs lost by four to theses same Rockets. Let’s hope the Silver & Black can ride this wave a little longer.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs eight more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only five to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place tonight as the Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies on the SEGABABA.

Go Spurs Go!

