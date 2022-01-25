San Antonio at Houston Rockets: Spurs blow out the Rockets, 134-104

The San Antonio Spurs are back on the road for the first time in eight games and got revenge for the opening loss of the previous seven-game homestand by blowing out the Houston Rockets in their house, 134-104. After a relatively slow start for both teams, the Spurs used a 14-0 run to close the first quarter up by double-digits and just kept building it from there. After outscoring the Rockets 39-23 in the third quarter, it was a complete fourth quarter of garbage time, allowing the Spurs to rest up their starters on the first night of a back-to-back.

Jakob Poeltl had his way all night on the way to 18 points and 9 rebounds, and overall the Spurs had 82 points in the paint against a Rockets team that was asleep at the wheel on defense all night. In all, eight Spurs scored in double figures, with Dejounte Murray’s team-high 19 points for an all-around team effort. Six Rockets scored in double figures, led by Kevin Porter Jr’s 16.

For the Rockets fans’ perspective, visit The Dream Shake.

The Spurs will be back in the AT&T Center tomorrow night to take on the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff will be at 7:30 PM CT on Bally Sports SW-SA. (Not ESPN! They dropped the game, so don’t go looking for it there.)