The San Antonio Spurs have announced fourth-year forward Keita Bates-Diop has entered health and safety protocols.

Keita Bates-Diop has entered health and safety protocols, per Spurs PR. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) January 25, 2022

Bates-Diop becomes the twelfth player on the roster to enter health and safety protocols since the season began.

The 26-year-old reserve has carved out a spot in the rotation during his second go-round with the Spurs behind timely cuts, stingy defense, and enough three-point shooting to space the floor.

Keita has averaged 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds on 49.4% shooting from the field for the Silver and Black this season. He has also appeared in 39 games and made a career-high 12 starts.

The Spurs will also be without assistant coaches Becky Hammon, Darius Songaila, and Mitch Johnson against the Houston Rockets tonight as they remain in health and safety protocols.

Though Houston enters this matchup with a virtually vacant injury report, the good guys should be able to handle their interstate adversary as they visit the Toyota Center for a one-game road trip.