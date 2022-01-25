It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After seven consecutive home games, the Spurs take a mini road trip tonight down I-10 to see the Houston Rockets, for the second of four games against their Southwest division rivals, the Houston Rockets. The last time the two teams, a shorthanded Spurs squad were punished by the Rockets for their listless play and lost 128-124. There’s a lot of hope for a better defensive effort tonight with Derrick White back on the court, but the Spurs offense has been pretty stagnant lately, and they would like to see someone besides Dejounte Murray provide some points. Devin Vassell can be an impact player on both ends of the court and tonight would be a great time for him to step up. After tonight, there’s no rest for the weary as they return to the AT&T Center for a game against Ja Morant and the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies. The Spurs are in the midst of a string of tough games against tough teams, and tonight might be the best time to pick up another victory and see a picture of [ Fabricio Oberto ] Patty Mills on the Pounding the Rock front page in the morning.

Game Prediction:

The game referees will be held up in Houston traffic, and the game will be officiated by three fans picked at random from the crowd. Unsurprisingly, they are graded out as above average by the NBA home office after the game.

Another failure to launch, oh!

By the ever hapless Rockets

Annihilated by Juancho

And Dejounte’s pickpockets

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

January 25, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.