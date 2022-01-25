Spurs host second annual Mental Health Awareness Night

On Friday, February 4th (the Spurs last home game before the annual Rodeo Road Trip), the San Antonio Spurs will host our 2nd Mental Health Awareness Night. Offer includes game ticket, , a t-shirt, and access to the pregame event.

Ticket: The Spurs are hosting the Houston Rockets at 7:30PM at the AT&T Center

T-shirt:

Pre-game event:

Doors open at 3:45PM with access to vendors.

Attendees meet with vendors: 3:45PM-4:45PM

The Speaker Series begins at 4:45PM featuring:

—Evita Morin—CEO of Rise Recovery

—Jessica Knudsen –CEO of Clarity Child Guidance

—Charlie—Student at South San ISD

—Hani Talebi —VP of Meadows Mental Health Policy

Afterward, participants will be given access to the Bud Light Courtyard.

You can purchase your tickets by accessing this site: https://fevo.me/mhawareness

It is okay to not be okay!

