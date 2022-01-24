Win a trip to see the Spurs in Miami

Enter to win the Wingstop Flavor Flyaway Sweepstakes!

Wingstop is giving San Antonio Spurs fans a chance to win a trip for two to Miami, Florida to see the Spurs take on the Miami Heat on February 26th.

One luck fan and a guest will join the Spurs at the end of their annual Rodeo Road Trip as the Silver & Black face Jimmy Butler and the Heat who are currently near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Enter by February 5th online, by clicking the link HERE.

Good luck and Go Spurs Go!

