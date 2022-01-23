It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Sixers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Tonight is the final game in a seven game homestand for the Spurs, and with only two wins in the first six games, it would be nice to get a third tonight. That might be a tall order against the talented Sixers, led by Joel Embiid, who has been a terror on both ends of the court this year. They’re missing some players, including a point guard who ... well I can’t explain the situation. Anyway, Philly has all the scoring punch they need to take care of the Spurs the way they’ve been playing lately, but the Spurs also have a history of rising to the occasion against top teams and putting up a good fight. This should be a good chance to see if they can pull off an upset tonight in the AT&T Center, before they head to Houston for Tuesday’s game against the Rockets.

Game Prediction:

Joel Embiid will assist the Coyote in capturing a wayward bat inside the arena.

The Liberty Bell got cracked

The first time it was rung

And when it got whacked

A patriotic song was sung

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers

January 23, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.