It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Sixers

The Silver and Black try to finish their homestand on a winning note

By Mark Barrington
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Tonight is the final game in a seven game homestand for the Spurs, and with only two wins in the first six games, it would be nice to get a third tonight. That might be a tall order against the talented Sixers, led by Joel Embiid, who has been a terror on both ends of the court this year. They’re missing some players, including a point guard who ... well I can’t explain the situation. Anyway, Philly has all the scoring punch they need to take care of the Spurs the way they’ve been playing lately, but the Spurs also have a history of rising to the occasion against top teams and putting up a good fight. This should be a good chance to see if they can pull off an upset tonight in the AT&T Center, before they head to Houston for Tuesday’s game against the Rockets.

Game Prediction:

Joel Embiid will assist the Coyote in capturing a wayward bat inside the arena.

The Liberty Bell got cracked
The first time it was rung
And when it got whacked
A patriotic song was sung

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers
January 23, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.

