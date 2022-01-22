Dejounte Murray stuffs the stat sheet as the Spurs fall to the Nets

The San Antonio Spurs welcomed back Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge as they went back and forth with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. While the good guys matched their cross-conference opponent blow for blow in the first three quarters, they failed to stop James Harden and Kyrie Irving from taking over the contest during the final frame.

Dejounte Murray logged his second straight triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. Derrick White also stuffed the stat sheet as he notched 17 points, six boards, and seven dimes. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, and Keldon Johnson had 14 points as four starters scored in double digits for the Silver and Black.

The Spurs have been nearly impossible to stop in transition this season, and they continued that trend as Dejoute Murray found Doug McDermott sprinting down the court for a wide-open catch-and-shoot three.

nothing but the bottom of the net @dougmcdermott pic.twitter.com/55fofpggFv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 22, 2022

Dejounte Murray has transformed into a lethal mid-range shooter over the past few years, which is why it should come as no surprise he drained this pull-up jumper when Kyrie Irving gave him some daylight.

DJ is in his bag early tonight pic.twitter.com/slOcHXestz — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 22, 2022

Lonnie Walker IV used San Antonio’s motion offense to sneak from above the break on the left side of the court into the right corner, losing his man and nailing a spot-up triple that tickled the twine.

The fourth-year guard continued to generate points in the second quarter as he blew by Blake Griffin before taking off in the middle of the paint and contorting his body to convert a tough layup in traffic.

just call him Lonnie SKY-Walker pic.twitter.com/8tlGmFBYYX — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 22, 2022

Not only did Lonnie provide the Spurs with some punctual points to keep them neck-and-neck with Brooklyn, but the swingman employed his elite burst to collapse the defense as he dropped a dime to Jakob Poeltl.

that drop-off to Jak pic.twitter.com/HRKP00YO0d — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 22, 2022

Dejounte went coast-to-coast after securing a steal and whipped out a gorgeous reverse euro-step finish off the backboard that probably had Manu Ginobili grinning from ear to ear somewhere inside the AT&T Center.

Jakob Poeltl isn’t a name that circulates much on the national radar, but the sixth-year center might have secured the block of the night when he sent Day’Ron Sharpe to the floor with a massive rejection at the rim.

N T T DAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/daNwVAzdj5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 22, 2022

Murray and Poeltl have formed substantial chemistry in the pick-and-roll throughout their three seasons together, and it showed as Dejounte found Jakob streaking towards the basket for an uncontested lay-in.

teamwork.



DJ Jakob pic.twitter.com/5dunEKdADS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 22, 2022

McDermott is the master of off-ball movement, a skill he put on display as he passed out of jump shot mid-air and effortlessly transitioned to cutting to the hoop for a floater that brought the Spurs within striking distance.

we see ya, Doug pic.twitter.com/ZEsMQqyGcN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 22, 2022

And as always, here are the full-game highlights.