Spurs partnership with Viva Aerobus will yield a Spurs-themed airplane

The San Antonio Spurs announced a new team sponsorship with Viva Aerobus, Mexico’s ultra-low-cost airline. This is first partnership for the airline with a U.S. professional sports team. In honor of the new venture, Viva Aerobus will unveil a Spurs-branded Airbus A320 this spring.

“Our unwavering fans in Mexico have always been a big part of the Spurs Family and they are deeply woven into the fabric of our ‘Por Vida’ culture,” said Katrina Palanca, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Viva Aerobus embraces the vibrant Mexican culture and values the tremendous growth taking shape in San Antonio. We’re excited to see how this joint venture will help both our organizations create deeper connections with fans in the United States and Mexico alike.”

Viva Aerobus will begin advertising via Spanish-language radio promotions and TV-visible signage throughout the AT&T Center. The pair will collaborate to promote their partnership across social media. The airline will also surprise one Mexico-based superfan with a trip to San Antonio to watch a Spurs game in person.

“Basketball is a global sport that unites communities and nations around the world, and we are proud to partner with a successful team, winner of five NBA Championships and one with shared core values, such as discipline, passion, determination and perseverance,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus. “We are excited about this effort to support and connect fans with the Spurs in Mexico and the United States.”

Viva currently operates three routes from Mexico to San Antonio. It is the largest international airline at the San Antonio International Airport.

“This is truly an exciting partnership with our hometown team and our largest international airline. It represents a commitment to our community, something we at the San Antonio International Airport are extremely proud of. It is also a reflection of the trust in our market and significant growth that Viva Aerobus has experienced recently in San Antonio with nearly 40 roundtrip flights per week,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airports System.

