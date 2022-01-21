It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It was a close overtime loss by the Spurs the last time they faced the Nets, 119-121, with a last second shot from Cam Thomas that sealed the deal in overtime. Tonight, the Nets are missing Kevin Durant, who assisted Thomas on the game-winner, but will have Kyrie Irving, who isn’t available to Nets home games. It also marks the return of LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills to the AT&T Center in a different uniform.

We can all feel good about Bala Patty and LaMarcus, while hoping their team can’t quite score enough points to prevent a Silver and Black win. I’m looking forward to seeing an All Star matchup of Dejounte Murray on Kyrie. Derrick White will also take some of the defensive load on Irving, and if the Spurs guards can contain Irving and James Harden, it’s a great opportunity for another win for the Silver and Black. Let’s go Spurs!

Game Prediction:

The Coyote will not wear pants tonight.

Big Lamarcus and Bala Patty

Return to the River City

Though it might seem catty

The Spurs will show no pity

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets

January 21, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.