The Spurs shuffle their roster with a rare midseason trade

The San Antonio Spurs shook up their roster with a three-team trade that sent Bryn Forbes to the Denver Nuggets for Juancho Hernangomez, cash considerations, and a protected 2028 second-rounder. Although the deal was far from a blockbuster, PATFO gained extra draft assets and possible frontcourt depth while maintaining cap flexibility.

Not only did the Silver and Black add a veteran combo forward to the mix in Hernangomez, but Zach Collins finally returned to live-game action for the first time in more than a year when he suited up for the Austin Spurs on Monday night. While the former 2017 lottery pick didn’t put together his best outing, he more than held his own.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this episode of Alamo City Limits to discuss how the Spurs should handle Zach Collins, whether or not Juancho Hernangomez will get minutes, and how the loss of Bryn Forbes might impact the team.