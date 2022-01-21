Pop is nine wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

Despite shipping Bryn Forbes off to Denver, the Spurs finally had a full healthy roster last Wednesday for the first time in weeks. And they played a solid game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs nine more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only six to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As they pulled off the win on Dolly Parton’s 76th birthday, it seems appropriate to add her hit “9 to 5” into the mix.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place tonight as the Spurs host a Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets. Last time these two met, the game was close and went into overtime.

Expect a warm reception as both Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge make their first appearance at the AT&T Center since leaving the Silver & Black.

Go Spurs Go!

