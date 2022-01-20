Happy birthday to Anthony Lamb

Well if you missed the Spurs as they played Philadelphia and New York during their last road trip, you may be unaware that Anthony Lamb was even a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

As the Spurs were hit with the recent COVID health and safety protocols (at one point or another Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Doug McDermott, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker IV, Thaddeus Young, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson were all unavailable due to the coronavirus league rules), the Spurs grabbed a handful of players on emergency 10-day contracts.

Anthony Lamb was signed with the Spurs January 6th on one such contract. His previous NBA experience consisted of 24 games with the Houston Rockets in 2020-2021 and some G-League time with the Canton Charge and more recently the Rio Grande Vipers.

During his stint with San Antonio, he played less than four minutes in each of the two games against the 76ers and the Knicks.

But once a player dons the Silver & Black, he can always say he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs, and Lamb got to wear #35 for two nights.

Today, Anthony Lamb turns 24-years-old. Hopefully, he will get some more opportunities to transition into the big league. With the way the league is being hit, we may not have seen the last of Lamb.

Happy birthday, Anthony!

