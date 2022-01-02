 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Spurs had some good individual performances in OT loss to Pistons

Bryn Forbes had a season high, and there were a few career highs mixed in to last night’s game.

Marilyn Dubinski
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs rang in 2022 with a sloppy, heartbreaking OT loss to the Detroit Pistons, but the Spurs still had some individual performances that stood out. Devin Vassell hit a career-high five three-pointers (although he missed his final five attempts), finishing the night 5-12 from three with 19 points. This also allowed him to join Danny Green and Gary Neal as the only Spurs to hit 100 threes in his first 100 games.

Derrick White had a career-high 14 assists to go along with 18 points, but maybe his biggest play of the night was drawing a charge on Saddiq Bey to prevent the Pistons from getting a game-winning attempt before OT.

Tre Jones also career-high scoring night with 15 points, including this nice floater off the assist from Vassell.

Finally, Bryn Forbes was nearly the hero of the night, with a season-high 27 points on 5-10 shooting from three, including three huge ones in the final few minutes to spur his team’s comeback in the fourth quarter, plus another big one in overtime.

And of course, what everyone wants to know: Josh Primo did not have a good game in his first extended role in a while, missing 6 of seven shots, including all five threes, but he did offer this nice little finger roll in his one make, plus a pretty assist to Jakob Poeltl.

Finally, the full game highlights:

The Spurs get a much needed two days off — hopefully enough to time to at least get Dejounte Murray back — before continuing their seven-game road trip (and the beginning of a FIGASENI) in Toronto on Tuesday.

