The Spurs had some good individual performances in OT loss to Pistons

The Spurs rang in 2022 with a sloppy, heartbreaking OT loss to the Detroit Pistons, but the Spurs still had some individual performances that stood out. Devin Vassell hit a career-high five three-pointers (although he missed his final five attempts), finishing the night 5-12 from three with 19 points. This also allowed him to join Danny Green and Gary Neal as the only Spurs to hit 100 threes in his first 100 games.

Three triples for @Yvngdevo in the first half pic.twitter.com/WDDsREanGO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 2, 2022

Derrick White had a career-high 14 assists to go along with 18 points, but maybe his biggest play of the night was drawing a charge on Saddiq Bey to prevent the Pistons from getting a game-winning attempt before OT.

Extra basketball in Detroit!



Headed to OT tied at 105. pic.twitter.com/L9ug8HHr0Y — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 2, 2022

Tre Jones also career-high scoring night with 15 points, including this nice floater off the assist from Vassell.

that @Tre3Jones floater is a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/41136U4zsy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 2, 2022

Finally, Bryn Forbes was nearly the hero of the night, with a season-high 27 points on 5-10 shooting from three, including three huge ones in the final few minutes to spur his team’s comeback in the fourth quarter, plus another big one in overtime.

And of course, what everyone wants to know: Josh Primo did not have a good game in his first extended role in a while, missing 6 of seven shots, including all five threes, but he did offer this nice little finger roll in his one make, plus a pretty assist to Jakob Poeltl.

THIS DIME AND DUNK pic.twitter.com/DJnuxvDfjE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 2, 2022

Finally, the full game highlights:

The Spurs get a much needed two days off — hopefully enough to time to at least get Dejounte Murray back — before continuing their seven-game road trip (and the beginning of a FIGASENI) in Toronto on Tuesday.