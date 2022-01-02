Tim Duncan rookie card sells for record amount

Many hobbies saw an uptick during the pandemic. I, for one, improved my guitar chops. Many created health and exercise programs from home. And still more took to collecting.

Trading cards became a hot commodity while folks were shut in. Jeff Garcia from KENS-5 recently shared that a Tim Duncan 1997-98 rookie card went for an all-time high $223,860 last April. That’s just slightly under the median cost of a home in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs legend’s stellar rookie season averages included 21.1 points per game, 2.5 blocks, 2.7 assists, and 55% field goal shooting. He was clearly the only choice for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Additionally, he was an All-Star, All-NBA First Team, NBA All-Defensive Second Team, and All-Rookie First Team.

Check that shoe box in the corner of your closet, Pounders, you may just be sitting on boatload of vacation money.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.