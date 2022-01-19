It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After the Spurs ran out of gas in the fourth quarter Tuesday night against the first place Phoenix Suns, they try their luck opposing a Western Conference team with fewer wins than them. The last time the Spurs played a bad team, it didn’t go well, as they played without passion and let the energized Houston Rockets pull out a 128-124 upset. Tonight, the Spurs will need to play with force and intensity to overcome Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Like the Rockets, the Thunder are a bad, yet dangerous team, and if the Spurs go into this expecting an easy win, they will come out with a bad result.

The Spurs traded away Bryn Forbes for Juancho Hernangomez and a second round draft pick some time around after Josh Primo is a three time all star, but that was just clearing the runway for young Joshua. The Spurs have been looking more solid this year as players have returned from health and safety protocols, so this might be one of the better opportunities left in January to pick up a win and more Coach Popovich one game closer to the all-time regular season record for an NBA coach. Let’s watch Dejounte Murray once again show all-star form and lead the Silver and Black to a win.

Game Prediction:

It will be warmer inside the AT&T Center than outside the arena.

Murray Eurosteps where angels fear to tread

This year Keldon bemedaled in gold

Showing ‘All Star’ is more done than said

Only shooting stars break the mold

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

January 19, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.