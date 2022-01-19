Spurs bring on Joe Gebbia as a strategic partner

The San Antonio Spurs announced that Airbnb Co-Founder and Chairman of Airbnb.org, Joe Gebbia, has joined the Spurs investor group as its newest strategic partner. Managing Partner Peter J. Holt continues to control team and business operations.

“Joe Gebbia has taken his passion of giving back to every corner of the world - from helping Afghan refugees find housing to working to eradicate homelessness in the United States,” said Peter J. Holt. “His philanthropic and artistic vision coupled with his business acumen align with our values of building leaders and legacies within our communities. We are excited to welcome Joe to the Spurs Family.”

Gebbia was attracted to the Spurs mission of community. Last year Gebbia launched Airbnb.org, a non-profit that enables hosts on the platform to house people in times of crisis. He has also worked to find temporary housing for frontline workers during the pandemic.

“I’ve always loved the game of basketball and always dreamed of being part of a team - dating back to my days as a ball boy for my hometown Atlanta Hawks. I’m so grateful to be a part of the San Antonio Spurs storied organization, who have long reflected a commitment to social good within and across their community that rivals the success they have had on the court,” said Gebbia. “I look forward to being part of this tradition, and working alongside the team, leadership, and partners to create a more inclusive, engaged, and sustainable future for our fans and the entire Spurs community.”

Come a long way since being a ball boy Excited to be part of the squad, @spurs! https://t.co/OcFReK1mq0 — Joe Gebbia (@jgebbia) January 18, 2022

Welcome to San Antonio, Mr. Gebbia.

