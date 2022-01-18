Join PtR for Derrick White Bobblehead Night

There’s nothing like attending an in-person Spurs game. And when you can walk away with a limited series keepsake, all the better.

On Friday, January 28th, you can join Pounding the Rock for a special ticketed Derrick White Bobblehead Night.

In addition to discounted tickets, you and your friends will get into the game two hours before tip off so that you can sit down in the lower bowl to watch the players warm up.

If you haven’t had the Courtside Experience, jump at the chance. It was suspended suring much of the pandemic, but it is great to have it back. Personally, my kid (and my friend’s kids) love it. We always get some great pictures and unique look into the Spurs getting warmed up.

There’s a food voucher included which will get you a hot dog or nachos and a soda.

And, of course, you’ll get the soon-to-be-coveted Derrick White Bobblehead as well as a collective Spurs Fiesta poster.

If that wasn’t enough, the Spurs are hosting the Chicago Bulls. The Spurs paid homage to Rust gay earlier this season, you can expect a warm reception for DeMar DeRozan in what is most likely the Bulls only visit to The Alamo City this season.

If you want to get in on this ticket deal, click the link here: https://fevo.me/ptrbobblehead

Hope to see you there as we cheer the Spurs on.

Go Spurs Go!