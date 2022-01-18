The Spurs remember Martin Luther King, Jr.

Yesterday, the nation celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Always a day the NBA honors and keeps at the forefront of the league, the Spurs took a moment to share a video narrated by Spurs legend and current commentator Sean Elliott.

"Today we look back at how it all began. A celebration of his message and the inspiration of his words. To be better yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Today the legacy lives on."



A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. narrated by @seanelliott_32 #MLKDay | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/l2T6u3jPtu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 17, 2022

During last night’s telecast, members of the San Antonio Spurs shared their admiration for what Dr. King has done for equality, mentioning how his vision is as vibrant today as when he was alive.

"He's done so much for us. The best way to show that respect back to him is to celebrate his day and lift everybody up in his name."



Our guys reflect on the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the importance of #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/biejStScWb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 17, 2022

Bryn Forbes, Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Doug McDermott, Lonnie Walker IV, and Thaddeus Young all share some of what they consider to be Dr. King’s most influential and lasting words.

