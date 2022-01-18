 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Spurs remember Martin Luther King, Jr.

A series of social media shares released throughout the day expose just how influential each player regards Dr. King

By Jeph Duarte
Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Yesterday, the nation celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Always a day the NBA honors and keeps at the forefront of the league, the Spurs took a moment to share a video narrated by Spurs legend and current commentator Sean Elliott.

During last night’s telecast, members of the San Antonio Spurs shared their admiration for what Dr. King has done for equality, mentioning how his vision is as vibrant today as when he was alive.

Bryn Forbes, Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Doug McDermott, Lonnie Walker IV, and Thaddeus Young all share some of what they consider to be Dr. King’s most influential and lasting words.

