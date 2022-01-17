It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Suns

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Silver and Black pulled out of a 1-9 Covid nosedive with a satisfying win on Saturday night against the Clippers, and they try to keep the good feelings going tonight with a win against the formidable Phoenix Suns, possessors of the NBA’s best record so far. The Suns dynamic backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker are tearing up the league, and DeAndre Ayton is starting to show why he was picked first in the 2018 draft.

The Spurs are just regaining their form after most of their roster has missed multiple games through the last month and they’ve had to try and win games with patchwork lineups of guys who have never practiced together. With Derrick White back, they seemed to find their clutch gene against the Clippers and finally played well when it counted, closing it out for a 101-94 win. Let’s watch tonight and find out if they can do it again!

Game Prediction:

Bill Land will say ‘Oh MAMA!’ at least four times during the game.

It’s been a long cold lonely winter

With so very few wins this year

Coach Pop’s become a mad inventor

Where we’re going isn’t so clear

[apologies to the Beatles]

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns

January 17, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



