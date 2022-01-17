The NBA always recognizes MLK

Here’s the NBA national schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

Throughout the weekend, all NBA teams will honor Dr. King’s fight for justice and examine the history and impact of inequality in America. Visit NBA.com/MLK for additional information. Here were some selected mentions via the NBA:

Memphis Grizzlies. On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Grizzlies and National Civil Rights Museum will host The Intersection of Race & Sports, premiering at 6 p.m. CT on grizzlies.com/MLK and the Grizzlies YouTube Channel. The virtual discussion with Undefeated’s Marc Spears, National Basketball Social Justice Coalition Executive Director James Cadogan and WNBA star A’Ja Wilson will focus on issues impacting Black athletes. Additionally, as part of the team’s 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game, they will honor Muggsy Bogues, Elvin Hayes and Allan Houston with the National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award presented during the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium. Sacramento Kings. The Kings will commemorate MLK Jr. Day with a Week of Action as part of the fourth installment of Team Up for Change, an initiative focused on uniting, inspiring and activating around a shared commitment and call for racial equality and social justice. During the week of Jan. 17, the thirteen participating teams will deepen connections with their communities by hosting micro-events for youth that spur dynamic conversations and promote healing. These activations will take place in Sacramento, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Dallas, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Los Angeles and San Antonio. Washington Wizards. The Wizards will begin honoring Dr. King on Friday, Jan. 14 with a virtual roundtable discussion featuring Washington Mystics players Natasha Cloud and Alysha Clark, Wizards player Daniel Gafford and former player Etan Thomas. The roundtable will highlight the responsibility and role sports and athletes play in social activism and community.

And don’t forget our dear Spurs are hosting the Phoenix Suns tonight at 7:30m p.m.

Go Spurs Go!

