Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

Derrick White returned Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak for the Spurs, leading San Antonio with 19 points in a 101-94 win at home over a Los Angeles Clippers team that was missing both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

It was an important win, though — one that stopped the losing skid and gave the Spurs a sense of normalcy after a long stretch without any. The Silver and Black now turn their attention to the Phoenix Suns, who own the best record in the league. The Suns will be on their second game of a back-to-back after thrashing the Pistons in Detroit, 135-108.

San Antonio Spurs (16-27) vs. Phoenix Suns (33-9)

January 17, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports Southwest | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Suns Injuries: Dario Saric (Out — Knee), Frank Kaminsky (Out — Knee), Cameron Johnson (Out — Ankle), Abdel Nader (Out — Knee), DeAndre Ayton (Questionable — Ankle)

Spurs Injuries: Tre Jones (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Jakob Poeltl (Day-to-Day — Back)

What To Watch For