The San Antonio Spurs have assigned Zach Collins to the G League

The San Antonio Spurs have announced they have assigned Zach Collins to the Austin Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs have officially announced they have assigned Zach Collins to their G League affiliate.



The 24-year-old big will be available when the Austin Spurs face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) January 17, 2022

San Antonio has also assigned Josh Primo to the Austin Spurs. Primo and Collins will join two-way players Joe Wieskamp and Devontae Cacok, who made the trip up I-35 to the G League affiliate on Thursday.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year $22M contract with San Antonio this summer but has yet to make his Silver and Black debut as he rehabs from offseason surgery to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture.

Collins appeared in 154 games during his four-year stint with the Portland Trail Blazers, but the six-eleven big man has not recorded a single minute of action since injuring his ankle during the NBA Restart.

The former tenth overall pick will be available for Austin on Monday night as they square off with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at the HEB Center at Cedar Park for their first home game since early December.

Jock Landale got the Austin Spurs treatment shortly after returning from a preseason concussion and a stint in health and safety protocols, which provided him enough momentum to break into the NBA rotation.

This recent news seems to signal the fifth-year center is inching closer to joining San Antonio sometime soon. The Spurs lack frontcourt depth, and Collins could carve out a role under head coach Gregg Popovich.

Fans hoping to catch their first glimpse of Zach Collins in a Spurs uniform can watch this matchup by tuning into the live stream on NBAGLeague.com at 5 PM CT.