Derrick White shines for the Spurs in his return to the hardwood

San Antonio finally snapped their five-game losing streak as they took full advantage of an exceedingly shorthanded Clippers squad for the first dub since returning to the AT&T Center for an extended homestand. The Spurs let a 16-point lead slip for their grasp, but they showed their poise and put together one of their best crunch-time performances of the season.

Derrick White crammed the box score in his highly anticipated return from health and safety protocols, tallying 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and a steal. Dejounte Murray also stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, seven boards, nine dimes, and three steals. Meanwhile, Keldon Johnson continued heating up with 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Jock Landale got the first start of his NBA career, and the rookie big man immediately made an impact, stretching the floor with a catch-and-shoot three-pointer off a perfect bounce pass from Dejounte Murray.

J CK LANDAL3️⃣

Lonnie Walker IV gained a full head of steam going downhill before taking advantage of a defensive miscue between Amir Coffey and Marcus Morris Sr. for an uncontested slam that forced a Clippers timeout.

THROW IT DOWN!! @lonniewalker_4 capped off 6 consecutive points with this emphatic slam! He's got 9 in the first

Derrick White was on a roll in the second quarter as the fifth-year combo guard scored eight straight points courtesy of a deep floater in the paint, a spot-up three, and a long-range dagger off-the-dribble.

good to have you back @Dwhite921 !



dialed in with 8 straight in the 2nd

Keldon Johnson typically utilizes his 245-pound frame to carve out space when driving to the rim, but the 22-year-old slasher traded brute force for finesse as he put Amir Coffey through the spin cycle.

put 'em in the spin cycle ️

White was crucial to San Antonio regaining the lead during the final frame, and the savvy swingman got Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka off their feet with a pair of pump fakes that gave him a free pass at the cup.

patience is key @Dwhite921 has scored or assisted on half our points this quarter!

Dejounte Murray has punished bigs for switching ball screens this season, and it was business as usual for the sixth-year floor general as he rocked Ivica Zubac to sleep and nailed a jumper from the elbow.

And as always, here are the full-game highlights.