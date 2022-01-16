Pop is ten wins from being crowned “all-time”

Last night the Spurs broke a five game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Clippers on the “Box Out Cancer” night at the AT&T Center.

Now if you had asked me a week ago, I would have guessed the Spurs would have beaten the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers and lost to the Clippers. But the ailing Clippers were missing their two best players in Kawhi Leonard (hard to believe he is still in the NBA) and Paul George. With all these health and safety protocols, each game has variables. The return of Derrick White really pushed the Spurs toward the goal.

The victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs ten more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only seven to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Monday as the Spurs host the Phoenix Suns on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.