It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Clippers

Five. That’s how many games the Spurs have lost in a row, and the only common element of all of those has been the absence of Derrick White, who has taken a while to return from health and safety protocol. He’s listed as questionable tonight, but if he returns, it should make a big difference to the Spurs defense, which hasn’t been able to get stops when they’ve been needed lately. The offense struggles mightily whenever Dejounte Murray isn’t on the court, which can be a problem, because Pop can’t (or won’t) play him for 48 minutes.

Tonight’s assignment is the Clippers, who are missing their two best players, Kawhi Leonard from last year, and Paul George from a few weeks ago, and have been struggling to find wins. With Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe still available, they’re still a dangerous team, and the Spurs will have to avoid the fugue states that result in the opposing team taking control of the game in the third and fourth quarter while the Spurs forget how to play offense and defense. Tonight is a good opportunity for the Spurs to return to the win column and start a new winning streak, and let’s hope that the Spurs can take advantage, because January has been a bummer so far. There have been plenty signs of improvement in the Silver and Black recently, but that’s thin gruel for the fans who are hoping for a win from the good guys. Let’s watch it happen tonight.

Game Prediction:

Kawhi Leonard will update his firmware during the game to version 14.0.0.2.

Hardtack and biscuits

Lunch for sailors on Clippers

At home we have sliced briskets

And watch TV wearing slippers

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers

January 15, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.