Spurs “Box out Cancer” tonight

Tonight the Spurs host the Los Angeles Clippers. The event has also taken shape around the Spurs make this a “Box out Cancer” night, presented by Methodist Cancer Care.

There will be a raffle featuring autographed shoes donated by Josh Primo, Tre Jones and Thaddeus Young with proceeds to benefit ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.

The Spurs will recognize and honor cancer fighters and survivors, while raising awareness and funds for the cause.

As part of this effort, a group of Cancer Nurse Navigators will join the Spurs and Methodist Cancer Care as special VIP guests in a suite for the game. The group works with patients and their families through each step of a cancer survivor’s journey. There will also be a moment of recognition during the game for all cancer fighters and survivors in attendance.

Box Out Cancer Raffle Details:

Starts Friday, January 14 at 12 p.m. through Saturday, January 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Purchase tickets online or by texting “BOXOUT” to 210-444-5050

Fans at the game can also purchase tickets by scanning the in-arena QR code

Tickets start as low at $10 for five entire

Leading up to the game, the Black and Silver encourage fans to follow the Spurs on social media and submit a picture of a loved one who has fought cancer for a chance to be featured on arena screens during the game. Submit photos online until Friday, January 14 at 5 p.m.

You can also add a special Spurs Box Out Cancer T-shirt for $5 to their ticket purchase with proceeds benefiting ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.

Tickets are available at Spurs.com

