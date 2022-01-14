It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Cavaliers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The season has reached the halfway point, and with a 15-26 record, the Spurs are either a terrible disappointment for the win now crowd, or right on track for a high draft pick according to team tank. It looked for a while that the team was coming together to play solid basketball, but the roster decimation caused by losing much of the roster in January has led to a 1-8 streak over the last 9 games, which has dropped the Spurs into 13th in the west, just three games in front of the cellar-dwelling Rockets in the win column.

Paradoxically, even though the Spurs haven’t had that much success in the last month, they’ve been playing really competitive basketball and Dejounte had had the best stretch of his young career. It’s been entertaining to watch, but also kind of difficult to take at times when it just all falls apart when the Silver and Black throw out lineups filled out with players who aren’t working together and executing well on either end of the court.

Tonight, the Spurs should be almost whole, with Doug McDermott returning to action and Derrick White available, but they are facing one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, so it will be a tough ask to count on the Spurs to pick up a win. The Cavaliers front court of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are especially tough, so maybe we could see Pop playing Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale together to counter tonight. Let’s watch and see if the Spurs can put together a 48 minute game tonight.

Game Prediction:

The Cavaliers will underestimate their competition.

Don’t fear the sword

You just have to be nimble

You have to use your gourd

There’s no reason to tremble

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland

January 14, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.