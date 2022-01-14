Getting caught up with Spurslandia

If you’re like me, podcasts are not a priority. When the earbuds are in, I am listening to music. But a dedicated Spurs podcast is too aligned with my interests not to keep up. For that, to Matt, I say sorry I have been away so long.

Season 2, Episode 3 of the Spurslandia podcast featured Kate Fagan. The New York Times bestselling author and sports journalist admitted that her favorite basketball player was Becky Hammon, which played right into Matt’s Spurs theme.

The two engage in a great conversation about basketball, journalism, and ALS.

You can find Spurslandia wherever you download your favorite podcast, but if you are like me (and do not subscribe to anything with millennial approval), then you can find the archives through the official Spurs NBA site.

Enjoy.

