How have the Spurs fared through the first half of the regular season?

The San Antonio Spurs have started stumbling in the Western Conference standings as the dreaded health and safety protocols spoiled their seven-game road trip. Gregg Popovich and company are sitting outside the play-in picture, and a loss to the last-place Houston Rockets punctuated what has been a rotten beginning to the new year.

Dejounte Murray has been nothing short of fantastic since returning from his run-in with COVID-19, Josh Primo has flashed mesmerizing two-way potential as a spot-starter, and Jakob Poeltl has only further established his value as a defensive anchor. Although the Silver and Black have been through the wringer, they still have time to turn things around.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this episode of Alamo City Limits to discuss the ever-growing Dejounte Murray All-Star campaign, hypothetical lineup alterations, and how San Antonio has fared through the first half of their schedule.