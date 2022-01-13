A look at the Spurs season thus far

Well, the Spurs have played 41 games. Exactly half of their season has come and gone. Their current record is 15-26, on par to end the season with 30 wins. Enough to get Popovich his “all time” status. Not enough for the playoffs or even a play-in.

COVID has been hard on the Spurs as 2022 ushered in, but they are not alone in their health and safety protocol woes.

It would be truly interesting to see a healthy league, a healthy Spurs, and full rosters available; but it is what it is.

The pandemic has offered an emergence of Josh Primo, some quick development for Keita Bates-Diop, and the realization that Dejounte Murray is the present and the future of the San Antonio Spurs.

How are you feeling, Pounders? What are your high-points in a low-win season? How are you feeling about the development of the team as they navigate the NBA on a nightly basis?

As the Spurs hit the halfway point, what are you looking to see in the second half of the season?

Let’s just spend the day talking this one out.

