It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Rockets

The Spurs road trip didn’t go as planned, with Covid-related absences decimating the team, and the team going 1-6 with the lone victory a 99-97 squeaker against the Boston Celtics. Tonight, they return to the AT&T Center for a home game against the Houston Rockets, looking to break their three game losing streak and get Coach Popovich to 10 wins away from the all time regular season record.

Tonight, they face the rebuilding Rockets, who are currently in the Western Conference basement with 11 wins. However, that’s just 4 fewer than the Spurs have, and they have a full squad, while the Silver and Black are still missing quite a few critical contributors to health and safety protocol. This a game the Spurs would like to win to put themselves closer to the 10th position, and keep in contention for that last play-in spot. This game is on KENS, so if you’re in the San Antonio or Austin area, hook up your antenna and watch the game over the air for a change.

Game Prediction:

The Rockets will explode on the launch pad.

On the pad there’s a Rocket

All systems are go

It’s a sure win in pocket

Until Jakob says NO!

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

January 12, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.