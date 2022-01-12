Welcome home, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are back after a debilitating seven game road trip. Their lone win by two points against the Boston Celtics nearly turned tragic after botched inbound pass. They had double-digit losses in four of their games. And even though they only lost by one point to on New Year’s Day, it was to a Detroit Pistons team with very few wins and even less healthy players.

A beacon of hope on the team that had beaten the Trail Blazers, Warriors, Jazz, Clippers, and Lakers on their previous excursions was their two-point overtime loss to the Kevin Durant led Brooklyn Nets. They were able to push a recognized contender on their own court.

The real story is the Spurs being hit by COVID health and safety protocols. Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV have returned, but Doug McDermott, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, and Thaddeus Young were all left along the road to suffer alone in a luxury hotel binging on some pretty hefty room service.

The silver lining to six players out is watch Josh Primo evolve in front of our very eyes. This may be the run of the season we, as Spurs fans, look back upon in years to come and say “I knew he was going to be special.”

Joe Wieskamp hit a couple of threes in garbage time at Madison Square Garden before the return flight that showed some mettle in the face of winless situation.

Even Davontae Cacok is making people start to recognize his number.

And truly, the most interesting emergence has been of Keita Bates-Diop. The far-end bench warmer has become Pop’s go to for starting. he was also the defender giving Kevin Durant more frustration than many can muster. Defensively, he is agile and able to cover a wide array of opponents. Offensively, he continues to show the team an unending bag of tricks and an ability to fit in with any line-up.

The Spurs may come home only to face more losses as the squad continues to be short-handed, but at least they will have the comfort of home court, their own homes to lay their heads at the end of the night, and full-throated support form Spurs fans cheering and welcoming them back home.

Go Spurs Go!

