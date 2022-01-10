It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Knicks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have been hit really hard with Covid-related absences during this road trip, with Dejounte Murray missing the first few games, and most of the starting lineup missing the last three. Despite the hardships, the Silver and Black almost pulled off a huge upset on Sunday morning against the Brooklyn Nets just falling short 121-119 in overtime.

The Spurs will be missing 3 starter and several bench contributors tonight against the Knicks, but Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, and Jakob Poeltl aren’t looking for excuses, they’re looking for a win tonight to cap the road trip off with a 2-5 record, and get Coach Popovich to within 10 wins of the all-time regular season record. Let’s go!

Game Prediction:

The hot vendor outside the arena will not wash his hands once during the game.

On ev’ry corner there’s a bodega

Next to the register there’s a cat

All the variants from alpha to omega

Be careful, you don’t want to catch that

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

January 10, 2022 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.