It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Knicks

The Spurs have been hit really hard with Covid-related absences during this road trip, with Dejounte Murray missing the first few games, and most of the starting lineup missing the last three. Despite the hardships, the Silver and Black almost pulled off a huge upset on Sunday morning against the Brooklyn Nets just falling short 121-119 in overtime.
The Spurs will be missing 3 starter and several bench contributors tonight against the Knicks, but Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, and Jakob Poeltl aren’t looking for excuses, they’re looking for a win tonight to cap the road trip off with a 2-5 record, and get Coach Popovich to within 10 wins of the all-time regular season record. Let’s go!
Game Prediction:
The hot vendor outside the arena will not wash his hands once during the game.
On ev’ry corner there’s a bodega
Next to the register there’s a cat
All the variants from alpha to omega
Be careful, you don’t want to catch that
One final word:
Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
January 10, 2022 | 6:30 PM CT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports SW
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.
