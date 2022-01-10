 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Josh Primo becomes the youngest player to start for the Spurs

The former Crimson Tide guard is showing readiness for the big league

By Jeph Duarte
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

On Friday night, Josh Primo became the youngest player to ever start for the San Antonio Spurs in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

At 19 years and 14 days (Josh’s birthday was Christmas Eve), he undercut legendary point guard Tony Parker by 159 days. Parker started his first NBA game on November 6, 2001 against the Orlando Magic.

In that 2001 game, Parker went for 12 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

By comparison, Primo scored 9 points, logging 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and one block.

Primo shined on Sunday in Brooklyn scoring 12 points, 3 of them to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Primo continues to shine and give hope to the Silver & Black while six players sit out due to health and safety protocols.

Congratulations, Josh.

