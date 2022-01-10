Josh Primo becomes the youngest player to start for the Spurs

On Friday night, Josh Primo became the youngest player to ever start for the San Antonio Spurs in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

At 19 years and 14 days (Josh’s birthday was Christmas Eve), he undercut legendary point guard Tony Parker by 159 days. Parker started his first NBA game on November 6, 2001 against the Orlando Magic.

Josh Primo at 19 years, 14 days is believed to be the youngest starter in Spurs history. Tony Parker was at 19 years, 173 days when he made his first start on 11-6-01 vs. Orlando. Per @bball_ref. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 8, 2022

In that 2001 game, Parker went for 12 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

By comparison, Primo scored 9 points, logging 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and one block.

Primo shined on Sunday in Brooklyn scoring 12 points, 3 of them to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Primo continues to shine and give hope to the Silver & Black while six players sit out due to health and safety protocols.

Congratulations, Josh.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.