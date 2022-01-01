It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pistons

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Omicron has been dominating the NBA for the past couple of weeks, and it might have finally caught up with the Spurs tonight as Lonnie Walker IV and Doug McDermott have been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons, along with Dejounte Murray and Devontae Cacok, who were already in health and safety protocols. Last time the Spurs met the Pistons, it wasn’t a fair fight, as Detroit had barely enough players to field a team, and the Spurs had a mostly complete squad. Tonight’s game should be more equal, but you still have to favor the Silver and Black, especially since they have Josh Primo and recently added Jaylen Morris from the G-League Austin Spurs. Let’s watch the Spurs win their first game of the year tonight in Detroit at 6:00 PM CT.

Game Prediction:

The broadcast announcers will get some of the player’s names incorrect at least once during the game.

Some G-League players are Piston’d

And some others are Spurred

An opportunity for success envision’d

Opportunities should never be demurred

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

January 1, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.