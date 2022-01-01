Report: The Spurs sign Jaylen Morris to a ten-day hardship contract

The San Antonio Spurs are signing Jaylen Morris to a ten-day deal using the hardship exception, per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Morris has averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on an efficient 49.6% shooting from the field across 13 appearances with the Austin Spurs in the G League this season.

The 26-year-old shooting guard has ten games of NBA experience under his belt, though his last big league action came with the Milwaukee Bucks as he suited up for nine minutes versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019.

San Antonio announced Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV landed in health and safety protocols earlier today. The Spurs will also be down the triad of Dejounte Murray, Devontae Cacok, and Zach Collins.

Keita Bates-Diop (Hamstring) and Drew Eubanks (Back) are questionable for tonight’s game against the similarly shorthanded Detroit Pistons. And Morris ensures the Silver and Black have at least 11 healthy players.