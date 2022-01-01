Lonnie Walker IV and Doug McDermott have entered Health and Safety Protocols

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV have entered health and safety protocols.

According to Spurs PR:



Drew Eubanks (back) and Keita Bates-Diop (hamstring) are questionable.



Dejounte Murray, Devontae Cacok, and Zach Collins remain out. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) January 1, 2022

This news comes on the heels of a report from Adrian Wojnarowski stating Dejounte Murray started competition reconditioning earlier today.

McDermott and Walker join two-way contract signee Devontae Cacok as one of more than 130 players across the NBA who have landed in health and safety protocols as the new year begins.

The NBA and NBPA recently agreed on new protocols that allow COVID-positive players to clear isolation after five days, which means Lonnie and Doug could return as soon as January 6.

Despite having their matchup with the Miami Heat postponed earlier this week, the Silver and Black have been one of the teams least affected by the Coronavirus pandemic this season.

Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale spent some time on the sidelines as they went through health and safety protocols a few weeks into San Antonio’s schedule, but the team has been mostly healthy.

The Spurs have also listed Drew Eubanks (Back) and Keita Bates-Diop (Hamstring) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons.

Zach Collins, Dejounte Murray, and Devontae Cacok remain out as San Antonio makes the second stop on their seven-game road trip.

Detroit enters this contest severely shorthanded with four-fifths of their starting lineup out and another eight players unavailable.