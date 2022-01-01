Happy New Year, Spurs fans

I love this guy. I do not know him, but I have see him at every game I have ever attended, and rarely a broadcast where he is not in the background for at least one moment. He has incredible seats and enjoys the games with fervor.

He, like many of you all, could tell stories of the great years of the Spurs. The good old days, the days of yore, of auld lang syne.

The phrase “auld lang syne” can be interpreted as “old times, especially times fondly remembered” or an “old or long friendship,” which makes the traditional New Year’s Eve song more poignant for those of us who have been of the devout for decades.

Many great players have come and gone, and there were two decades of greatness unmatched by almost any other sports organization. Obviously, the past is behind us, but in many ways the best is yet to come.

There are seventeen players on the current Spurs roster and nearly half are currently defining the next era of San Antonio Spurs basketball.

Let’s have some fun today. Pick one player, put yourself in his shoes, and create a New Year’s resolution. Together we can determine where we are as a collective group of fans at this point in the season.

While avoiding “health and safety protocols” is priority number one for every player, coach, trainer, and member of any sports organization, this is meant to be from the perspective of a single player. So get into the mind of Devin Vassell or Jock Landale, dig deep into Bryn Forbes’ psyche or Lonnie Walker IV’s heart.

Until then, have a cup of black-eyed peas (either you get it or you don’t), enjoy what should be a day off, and sing:

“Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot, and auld lang syne?

For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, we’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne.”

Happy New Year, Pounders!

