Determining the face of each NBA franchise- Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats

One of the younger teams in the NBA is the Charlotte Hornets. They joined the NBA as an expansion team in 1988 before leaving Charlotte in 2002 to head to New Orleans. Two years later, Charlotte regained a franchise as the Bobcats. At the start of the 2014, Charlotte dropped the Bobcats and took back the Hornets moniker. (New Orleans became the Pelicans.)

There have been a number of great players throughout the history of Charlotte basketball teams, but there does not seem to be a cornerstone player.

Kemba Walker, Glen Rice, Alonzo Mourning, Larry Johnson, Emeka Okafor, LaMelo Ball, Dell Curry, Muggsy Bogues, Eddie Jones, Baron Davis, and Gerald Wallace all have led the team in key statistics or been members of All-Star teams. But are any of them most recognizable as Hornet or Bobcat?

It doesn’t appear as if any player has ever spent his entire career with Charlotte.

The only retired jersey in Charlotte is Bobby Phills, and his jersey retirement was a direct reaction to his untimely death in 2000.

Is it possible the most recognizable individual associated with the Charlotte franchise is an owner?

What do think, Pounders? Michael Jordan? Or perhaps LaMelo will be the face of the franchise for years to come? Or is there a diamond being overlooked? Cody Zeller anyone?

