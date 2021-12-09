The San Antonio Spurs are beginning to approach respectability

The San Antonio Spurs are finally hitting their stride and finding a way to close out winnable contests after a six-game losing streak threatened to derail their season a month ago. Not only did they take down the league-leading Golden State Warriors, but they gave the surging Phoenix Suns a run for their money on the road.

Dejounte Murray has continued his All-Star campaign, Derrick White has begun breaking out of his shooting slump, and Jakob Poeltl has anchored an intimidating defense. Though nagging injuries to Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell have left the Silver and Black shorthanded, Tre Jones, Josh Primo, and Bryn Forbes have risen to the occasion.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this edition of Alamo City Limits to discuss the Lonnie Walker IV situation, realistic Domantas Sabonis trade packages, and Jock Landale joining the Austin Spurs. Enjoy the podcast? Then don’t forget to leave a five-star review and subscribe for weekly updates.